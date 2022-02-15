Punjab polls: AAP to be responsible for safety of 3 cr citizens, vows Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday assured the three crore people of poll-bound Punjab from all faiths of his party taking the responsibility of their safety.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, Kejriwal spoke about the recent security-related incidents in the state, “For the past few months, we have seen several such incidents in Punjab, including the bomb blast in Ludhiana court, the sacrilege bids, entry of drone from the border and the discovery of tiffin bombs.”

Kejriwal said the AAP will be responsible for the safety of each person in the state.

The Delhi chief minister also threw light on the issue of the security breach on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in the state in January.

“There has been filthy politics between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over the Prime Minister's security. Such kind of politics in matters related to national or internal security is not good,” Kejriwal said, adding the AAP has never played politics when it comes to people, society and the country as a whole.

“During the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, we worked with the Centre despite many provocations from the latter, and managed to control the virus' spread in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

“I want to assure you that when it comes to matters of national and internal security, the AAP government in Punjab will never indulge in politics and will work together with the Centre,” he told reporters.

Kejriwal said that it is necessary to have an honest government in a border state like Punjab as an honest government. “An honest government will not be compromised. It will give responsibilities to honest police officers. It will also ensure the stoppage of drugs and drones from across the border.”

The AAP had previously laid out five guarantees to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Punjab, including freeing the northern state from the problem of drug menace in six months of forming the government.

Last month, the party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann had promised the formation of the drug task force that would function without any political interference.