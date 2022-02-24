Punjab polls: AAP writes to EC to enhance EVM security

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said the Election Commission should strengthen and upgrade the security system of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In a letter to the chief electoral officer, AAP’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha demanded that EVMs should be monitored under a three-layer security system to remove the possibility of tampering. Various candidates of the AAP have expressed concern over the lack of adequate security arrangements in the buildings where EVMs are kept, he said.

The AAP said sought monitoring of EVMs with triple-layered security for the strong room and the deployment of paramilitary forces outside the strong room, including the current police security. “Adequate number of CCTV cameras should be installed inside and outside the strong room. The movement of people inside the strong room should be recorded on CCTV and online link of live feed should be provided to all the candidates to clear their doubts,” he wrote.

Earlier, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema had made a similar request to the poll panel.