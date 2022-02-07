Punjab polls: Bhagwant Mann holds road shows, AAP candidates get notices

Aam Aadmi Party’s Mohali and Dera Bassi candidates Kulwant Singh and Kuljeet Singh Randhawa were issued show-cause notices on Sunday after the party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann held road shows in the respective constituencies despite a ban.

In the second such action against the party in the past one month, the returning officer-cum-Mohali sub-divisional magistrate, Harbans Singh, asked the candidates to file their replies within 24 hours, failing which action will be taken as per law.

The SDM said the AAP had sought permission only for a nukkad meeting, but they held a large road show, leading to crowding, which was a clear violation of the poll code of conduct decided by the Election Commission of India.

On this, Kuljit Randhawa said it was Mann’s first visit to Dera Bassi since he was chosen as the chief ministerial candidate from the AAP.

“The party only organised an event where Mann was to meet his supporters, but as people and party workers came to know about it, they gathered in huge numbers to welcome him,” he said.

Kulwant said the big crowd gathered due to Mann’s widespread popularity, but they will file a reply.

As part of the party’s “Mission Punjab 2022” campaign, accompanied by the candidates and supporters, Mann visited the markets in Balongi, Phases 3B2 and 11, and Sector 79 in Mohali constituency.

In Dera Bassi constituency, they met voters at Dussehra Ground in Lohgarh, Zirakpur; Ramleela Ground in Dera Bassi; and Lalru Mandi.

Earlier on January 12, the Kharar returning officer had issued a similar notice to the party after its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mann held door-to-door campaigning in Khanpur area of Kharar with more than five people.

Later in their reply, they claimed that their team comprised only five people, but during their visit, more people from the village joined them.

‘Voters’ responsibility till Feb 20, then every responsibility AAP’s’

February 20 will prove to be a historic day, when people of Punjab will write a new story by electing the AAP, party’s CM face Bhagwant Mann said while campaigning for the AAP candidates in Mohali and Dera Bassi on Sunday.

Addressing people, Mann said, “This fight is a fight to save Punjab, to eliminate corruption and mafia, and to get the youth out of the clutches of drugs through good education and employment. We also need to make farmers prosperous. The responsibility of this historic battle of Punjab is in your hands. After that all responsibility of Punjab and its people will be ours.”

He said, “Today corruption and mafia have taken deep roots in the governance system of Punjab. The leaders of traditional parties have looted the state and are responsible for its current poor condition. The nexus between drug mafia and politicians has destroyed the youth. Corruption and mafia have left state’s treasury empty. By eliminating them, we will fill up the treasury again and make Punjab debt-free. To end dirty politics, corruption and mafia, this time give a chance to the AAP.”

