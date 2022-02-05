Punjab polls: BJP doubles PM Narendra Modi’s rallies to six

Signalling aggressive campaigning for Punjab in coming days, the Bharatiya Janata Party has doubled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual rallies from three to six, with the first to be held on February 8.

The Prime Minister will address another rally on February 9, covering two Parliamentary constituencies in each virtual event. One constituency comprises nine assembly segments.

Earlier, Modi was likely to address three rallies. However, the communication regarding the increase in the number was received by the party headquarters in Chandigarh on Saturday evening.

Sources in the BJP disclosed that on Friday, the PM held a discussion on prospects of the party in Punjab with state election in-charge and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat for 45 minutes. The party has decided to campaign with full energy in Punjab in the coming days, a senior leader said.

Will address virtually from Delhi

In the first two rallies, 36 assembly segments falling in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and Ferozepur parliamentary constituencies will be covered. Modi will address these rallies while sitting in the national capital as he did on Friday in the case of Uttarakhand.

According to party general secretary Subhash Sharma, screens will be installed at three places in each segment, where 1,000 workers would listen to the PM’s address, keeping in mind Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Election Commission of India.

Union home minister Amit Shah is also likely to address at least 10 rallies in the state after the PM. Shah will physically address these rallies. On Friday, defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed three rallies in Dasuya, Pathankot and Mukerian.

It is learnt that party’s 14 Member of Parliaments and organisation secretaries of seven states have already arrived in the state, with national vice-president Saudan Singh taking care of organisational requirements of the party.

The BJP-led alliance in Punjab also comprises Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). The maximum 73 candidates are contesting on the saffron party’s symbol, followed by 29 on PLC’s and 15 on SAD (Sanyukt)’s symbol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON