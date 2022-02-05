Punjab polls: CM’s nephew amassed wealth during his 111-day tenure, says AAP

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Friday alleged that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s arrested nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey had amassed wealth during his 111-day government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, Chadha said the VIP security provided to Channi’s nephew was proof of the close proximity between the two. “If Channi wasn’t close to his nephew, why was Honey provided with VIP security?” he asked. The AAP leader also alleged that the income tax return of Honey for the period from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, showed his annual turnover as ₹18.77 lakh but things changed after Channi became the CM and there were crores of rupees in cash.

“Even if we assume that the ED raids at the house of Channi’s relative were politically influenced, the question arises about the sources of ₹10 crore cash, luxury vehicles, etc,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chadha declared that action would be taken against all the culprits involved in the sand mafia if the party comes to power in the state.