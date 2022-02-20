Punjab polls: Comparing yourself with Bhagat Singh disgraceful, says Jakhar

FEROZEPUR: Punjabis won’t give a chance to nefarious elements in politics that put the national unity and integration at stake for their vested interests, said former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday.

He pledged to keep alive the spirit of national unity and integrity after paying tributes at the memorial to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at the National Martyr Memorial at Hussianiwala in Ferozepur.

In a purported attack on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jakhar said comparing himself with legendary martyr Bhagat Singh is disgraceful. “By comparing himself with Bhagat Singh, a person from the political fraternity not only insulted the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the supreme service to the nation but had also put a blot on the forehead of the entire political class,” he alleged.

Responding to allegations of his support towards the separatist movement in Punjab, Kejriwal had on Friday called himself the “world’s sweetest terrorist”.

“I am a terrorist for these people. I am a disciple of Bhagat Singh. A century ago, the British had called Bhagat Singh a terrorist. And now, history is repeating itself as all these corrupt politicians are calling Bhagat Singh’s disciple a terrorist,” he had said.