Punjab polls: Defamation plea filed against Sidhu for remarks against police

Chandigarh : A Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) has filed a criminal defamation plea against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in a court for his alleged “defamatory” remarks against the police.

DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel filed the defamation case after Sidhu failed to tender an unconditional apology as sought by him last year. In a rally on December 18 last year, Sidhu had mocked the police by saying “the MLA can make cops wet their pants”. Sidhu had made the remark during a rally for the Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema in Sultanpur Lodhi in December last year.

The DSP filed the plea in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Aman Inder Singh on Friday. Chandel’s advocate Surya Parkash said the defamation plea has been moved as Sidhu did not tender an unconditional apology even after notice.

The case has been listed for hearing on Monday.