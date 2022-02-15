Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: Defence minister Rajnath Singh to campaign in Lalru

Ahead of Punjab polls, Rajnath Singh on Tuesday will address a rally at Lalru that comes under Dera Bassi assembly segment in Mohali district
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally at Gulmohar Plaza in Lalru in support of BJP’s Dera Bassi candidate Sanjeev Khanna.
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address an election rally at Lalru on Tuesday. The town comes under the Dera Bassi assembly segment in Mohali district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will address the rally at Gulmohar Plaza, in support of party’s Dera Bassi candidate Sanjeev Khanna. The minister is expected to reach the venue around 3.45 pm and remain there for about an hour.

Dera Bassi goes to the polls with the rest of Punjab on February 20. The BJP is fighting the elections in alliance with Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha floated by farm unions also challenging the ruling Congress.

