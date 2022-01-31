Punjab polls: Even Bhadaur is not safe bet for Channi, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was afraid of losing from Chamkaur Sahib since the ‘illegal sand mining exposure’, prompting the party to field him from Bhadaur segment as well.

“Channi can see his defeat in Chamkaur Sahib but he is wrong in his calculations as Bhadaur is also not a safe seat for him. Our candidate advocate Satnam Singh Rahi will defeat him,” said Sukhbir.

The SAD chief, who addressed a number of public gatherings in favour of party candidate Kulwant Singh Kanta in Barnala constituency, said the Congress government had played a fraud on the lakhs of poor by dispossessing them of the Blue Cards which entitled them to subsidised ration under the Atta-Dal scheme.

“Channi also refused to come to the aid of Scheduled Caste students who were deprived of their scholarships and did nothing to fill the government vacancies meant for the SC candidates. He will need to answer the people on these issues,” he said, while assuring that all facilities taken away from the SC community and the poor will be restored once the SAD-BSP government is formed in the state.

Responding to a query, Sukhbir said AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was befooling people by stating that he was not aware of the release orders of 1993 Delhi blast convict Devinderpal Bhullar, “The truth is that despite the recommendations of a committee that Bhullar be released, the AAP government has rejected the case three times,” he said.