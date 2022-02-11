Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: Govt announces paid holiday on Feb 20
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Govt announces paid holiday on Feb 20

The date of polling shall be a paid holiday in respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment situated in the state and entitled to vote in the election
The Punjab government has declared a paid holiday in the state on February 20 on account of voting for the assembly polls in the state.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The Punjab government has declared a paid holiday in the state on February 20 on account of voting for the assembly polls in the state.

An official spokesperson said the date of polling shall be a paid holiday in respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment situated in the state and entitled to vote in the election. A notification has been issued by the personnel department in this regard.

Voting in the state’s 117 assembly seats will be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP