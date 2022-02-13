Punjab polls: High stakes keep Sidhu, Majithia confined to their segment

Days ahead of the polling, protagonists of this election’s most fierce electoral battle in Amritsar East have confined themselves to the segment for obvious reason. The heavyweights of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia, respectively, are stuck in their constituency as the stakes are high for both.

While state Congress chief Sidhu was named the star campaigners by his party, Majithia is the most influential leader of the SAD after the Badals. The last rally Sidhu had addressed outside Amritsar was at Amargarh in Malerkotla district on February 1. Majithia, on the other hand, too, has mostly been camping in Amritsar ever since his name was declared from Amritsar East.

Sidhu had campaigned for party’s Amritsar North candidate Sunil Dutti, while Majithia only went to his traditional Majitha seat where his wife Ganieve Kaur is in the fray, and the adjoining Amritsar South.

“I have already canvassed for the party in 40-45 segments. A leader has been appointed by the party. He is campaigning everywhere for the party candidates,” said Sidhu, without naming chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the Congress’ CM face.

“If they ask me to campaign as the PPCC president, I will campaign in 5-7 segments,” he added.

Sidhu unveils ‘Punjab Model’ on social media

Though he has already disclosed many points of his ‘Punjab Model’ many times, Sidhu shared his 30-page vision document on his social media handles. “This is Punjab’s Model, people’s model… to make Punjab a welfare state,” he said on Twitter with a link of the 13-point document.

