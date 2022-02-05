Punjab polls: NDA promises farm debt waiver, 5 lakh relief to terror-hit families

Chandigarh: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released 11 resolutions for Punjab and promised to waive the debt of farmers having less than five acres of land, while announcing compensation of ₹5 lakh to families hit by terrorism in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The resolutions were released by Union minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab Lok Congress founder Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) head Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

The 11 resolutions are: Peace and harmony, mafia-free Punjab, drug-free Punjab, employment to everyone, khushaal kissan, healthy Punjab, industrial revolution, developed Punjab, woman Empowerment, sabka saath, sabka vikas.

Addressing the media after releasing the document, Puri said the NDA government will ensure peace, safety and security of the state and its people, besides ensuring all-round development, with “sabka sath, sab ka vikas”.

Amarinder flagged the concern about repeated attempts by Pakistan of sending arms, ammunition and drugs using sophisticated technology in the Indian territory.

The former CM said Punjab, during his tenure, was declared the best state in the country in terms of school education. He agreed with Puri saying that Punjab needs to create means and avenues for the youth to stop migration of youth to foreign shores after selling their land back home. He said during his tenure, 22 lakh jobs were provided in different sectors in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, once the NDA government is formed in Punjab, the compensation amount for the kin of fallen soldiers will be raised to ₹1 crore, besides a government job.

Dhindsa said the NDA government will introduce new technologies to curb the mafia in different sectors and lokayukta will be strengthened to check corruption. He said a new mining authority will be set up in Punjab, besides a new excise policy. He said the NDA government will establish a task force to tackle the drug problem at the district level and a dope test will be a must for candidates contesting elections.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the alliance government will set up a special task force (STF) to probe the sacrilege incidents and fast track courts will try such cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma announced that the NDA resolved to provide quality education to all, a government college in every tehsil, besides introducing the right to skill education. A white paper on the state of the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic will be brought out and a special package for industries will be announced, he added.

Puri said the resolutions made by the NDA are an article of faith and will be implemented within two years of forming the government in Punjab.

Alliance contesting polls under collective leadership: Puri

Contradicting party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s remark that Capt Amarinder Singh will not be the “pilot” of the alliance, Union minister Hardeep Puri said it is not the official word of the party. He said the alliance was contesting polls under a collective leadership and any decision about the CM face will be taken after that. “Whatever Sirsa said is his individual stand,” said Puri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON