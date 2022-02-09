Punjab polls: NDA releases rural manifesto, promises MSP on veggies, fruits

Chandigarh : The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday released 11 ‘sankalps’ (resolutions) for rural areas in form of its promises for the Punjab assembly polls and announced to provide minimum support price (MSP) on vegetables, fruits, pulses and oils seeds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat and SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who released the document, said Punjab needs big changes to increase the income of farmers by decreasing its dependency on core agriculture.

“The NDA government in Punjab will set up ₹5,000 crore corpus funds in the annual budget of Punjab to provide subsidy on vegetables, fruits on the line of MSP being provided by the Centre on wheat and paddy,” said Shekhawat.

The document also promised to cover landless farmers of Punjab under PM Kisan Yojana.

One of the resolutions on waiving agricultural loans up to ₹5 lakh has already been announced by the alliance.

Shekhawat said the alliance will provide subsidy to farmers to install solar pumps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion, Dhindsa said the NDA will start a scheme under which villagers will be provided health facilities at their doorstep.

Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh skipped the event. BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said as the former CM was busy in canvassing in Patiala segment.

The document further promised to promote allied agriculture sectors, including dairy farming, poultry farming, apiculture, setting up of new cold storages and subsidy and loans to women belonging to backward classes, scheduled castes and economically weaker sections for venturing into dairy, poultry and beekeeping sectors.

Besides, there were pledges for promotion of rural entrepreneurship and quality education in rural areas. Students have also been promised free bus services for going to educational institutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The alliance also promised playgrounds at the village-level and world-class facilities for grooming hockey players.