Punjab polls: Only Cong can ensure peace, security in Punjab, says Rahul

Mansa/Rajpura : Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said stability, security and peace are paramount for the future of Punjab. “Once peace is disturbed, Punjab will be destroyed. Congress is the most experienced party and knows how to ensure peace and stability,” he said.

Addressing a rally in favour of Punjabi singer and party candidate Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moosewala, in Mansa on Tuesday, Rahul said: “Identify the power behind the BJP, do Narendra Modi has the power of farmers behind him? If he had, why the farmers would have protested protesting on roads for months? He has the power of a few billionaires. That’s why he works for their interests.”

“Similarly, you should know which power is behind Chanrajit Singh Channi. We have given you a gareeb (poor) chief minister candidate. Channi understands the pain of the poor,” said Rahul.

‘Cong will end monopoly in sand mining, transport, cable sectors’

“This is only a beginning. After the formation of the next Congress government, we will end monopoly in three sectors --- transport, cable and sand --- in the state. We will give bus permits to unemployed youth, cable rates will be brought down to ₹200 a month and sand rates will also to regulated,” he said.

SAD and BJP still together: Jakhar

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said this is the time to identify who is with Punjab. “Under the curtains, the SAD and BJP are still working together. The files related to drug cases connected with Akali leaders are at the enforcement directorate office at Jalandhar, but when the SAD-BJP alliance was broken, why nothing has been done in those cases? Even AAP is also a part of the BJP,” he added.

Addressing a rally in Rajpurs, Rahul cautioned people against going for any “experiment” in the Punjab assembly polls. He said maintaining peace was most important for the border state and only his party was capable of it.

“I will not make false promises. If you want to hear false promises being made, listen to Modi, Badal and Kejriwal. I have been taught to say the truth. I can’t make false promises.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made false promises that demonetisation will end the black money and corruption. It didn’t happen. “In 2013, I talked about drugs, but SAD-BJP mocked me. Now the same BJP is saying that they will end drugs,” said the Congress leader.

Similarly, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal boasts of mohalla clinics. “Where were these clinics when Covid-19 hit Delhi? People didn’t get medicines, oxygen and even basis medical aid. People died outside hospitals because of lack of facilities. However, in Punjab we handled the crisis very well,” said Rahul, asking voters to not to believe in Modi and Kejriwal.