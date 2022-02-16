Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: Only Cong can ensure security in border state, says Shukla
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Only Cong can ensure security in border state, says Shukla

Shukla said the Congress will not allow terrorism in the state at any cost and also knows how to secure the borders
Shukla also praised chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s for his works in his 111-day tenure. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: Congress leader and former Union minister Rajeev Shukla said it is only the Congress that can ensure security in the state and check terrorism.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Tuesday, Shukla said the Congress will not allow terrorism in the state at any cost and also knows how to secure the borders. Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) CM face Bhagwant Mann, Shukla said he is not fit for the job to run the border state.

He also praised chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s for his works in his 111-day tenure. He appealed to the public to vote for the Congress and Channi will work for overall development of the state and ensure security of the state and its people.

Shukla accused PM Narendra Modi and AAP Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of publicising more than the actual work done at the ground.

Jalandhar: Meanwhile, Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said that only Congress can provide secular, stable and common man’s government in Punjab. Pilot was addressing a rally in Balachaur constituency of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in favour of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Darshan Lal Mangupur.

