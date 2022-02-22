Punjab polls: People voted for change, say Mann and Cheema

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said that people of Punjab have voted in large numbers for change this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In separate statements, Mann and Cheema thanked the electors for peaceful polling and the party volunteers for working tirelessly during the election campaign. “Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia had exposed the real face of the two parties in front of the people by saying that SAD would again ally with the BJP to form government in the state,” the leader of opposition said.

Cheema claimed that the SAD, BJP and Capt Amarinder Singh, who heads the Punjab Lok Congress, can form their government on Mars but not in Punjab because they have been rejected by people. Majithia’s statement showed that SAD severed its ties with the BJP for the votes of farmers and labourers and they had a secret understanding, he alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}