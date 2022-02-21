Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Pink booths steal the show in Ludhiana

Set up for the first time, one each in 14 assembly segments of Ludhiana, pink booths were the cynosure of all eyes as thousands of voters ventured out to exercise their franchise for Punjab polls
A woman casting her vote at a pink booth during the Punjab polls in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:38 AM IST
ByAneesha Sareen Kumar, Ludhiana

As one enters here to cast a vote, one cannot miss the pink-coloured balloons beautifully dotted on the walls all along the way till the corner where the EVM is placed.

There are three women polling officials busy in carrying out the identification of voters and issuing slips.

A woman assistant presiding officer (APRO) keeps a check on the control unit even as a woman polling officer keeps a record of the total number and is busy in active coordination.

There are seven women security guards, six constables and an assistant sub-inspector, posted for security at this novel ‘pink booth’ at the Lodhi Club polling station.

Set up for the first time, one each in 14 assembly segments of Ludhiana, pink booths were the cynosure of all eyes as thousands of voters ventured out on Sunday to exercise their franchise. These booths have been set up to encourage women voters and also to develop a sense of independence and confidence in women.

Polling officer Savinder Kaur, who works as a teacher in Government Model School, Faizgarh village in Khanna, said this is the third time in her career that she has been assigned polling duty but it has never been this overwhelming.

“It is a different feel altogether to work in an all-women booth. This booth is especially for us. We have got a new lease of confidence and feel important and empowered,” she says.

Three of the two polling officers came dressed in pink out of their enthusiasm. “No, there is no such dress code but we felt good wearing pink while entering a pink booth,” grins polling officer Gurinder Kaur.

APRO Harinder Kaur, who works as a teacher in Government Senior Secondary School, Ghawaddi, says over the years they have been witnessing fewer women coming to the booths. “In the interior of villages, women still don’t have any say and cast their vote just on the basis of what their husband tells them to. More such booths need to be set up so that women can have a voice and feel more important,” she said.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the move would help to break the gender stereotypes that women employees are usually reluctant in doing election duties whereas women are excelling in every area of society through their hard work and dedication.

