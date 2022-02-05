Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

The stage is set for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s virtual rally in Ludhiana on Sunday, a much-anticipated event where the party’s chief ministerial face will be announced.

On Saturday, Congress candidates across all 117 assembly segments of the state were busy making preparations for the virtual rally to be held at Harsheela Resort in Ludhiana. Huge LED screens are being installed by the candidates in their respective assembly segments to play Rahul’s address virtually.

In Ludhiana, excitement and enthusiasm was seen among party workers throughout the day. Rakesh Pandey, MLA from Ludhiana North who is seeking re-election from the same segment, said he will be welcoming the Congress leader at the Jagraon bridge as his cavalcade passes through on its way to the venue.

District Congress president Ashwini Kumar Sharma said all party leaders are united and will respect the decision of the high command for the CM face of the state.

The key contenders are CM Charanjit Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu had publically targeted Channi on Friday after the incumbent CM’s nephew was arrested by the ED in a sand mining case, and said Punjab should elect someone with moral authority. Meanwhile, Channi has reiterated that he would wholeheartedly back the party’s choice for CM’s post.

