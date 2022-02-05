Punjab polls: Real estate, liquor barons to slug it out in Mohali

With Friday being the last day for withdrawing candidature for the Punjab assembly elections, the battle of ballots in Mohali district has come down to 40 candidates, six of whom are real estate and liquor barons.

On Friday, four candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving nine candidates in fray from Mohali, 17 from Kharar and 14 from Dera Bassi – the three assembly constituencies in Mohali district.

Among them are four real estate moguls and two liquor barons, all faces of prominent parties, trying their luck for a seat in the Punjab Assembly.

Owner of Janta Land Promoters Limited, having projects in Mohali, Ludhiana and Himachal Pradesh, Kulwant Singh, 60, is Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Mohali. A former mayor, with assets worth ₹250 crore, he is the wealthiest of all candidates in Punjab.

Two-time SAD MLA NK Sharma, 51, is once again contesting from Dera Bassi. He owns the NK Sharma realty group that has various commercial and residential projects in Mohali district, primarily Zirakpur, and has assets worth ₹22.65 crore.

Another prominent name in realty in Mohali, Ranjit Singh Gill, 57, with assets worth ₹74 crore, is SAD’s candidate from Kharar. Gill is the managing director of Gillco Group that has established residential, commercial, entertainment and educational projects across the district.

BJP nominee from Dera Bassi Sanjeev Khanna, 56, is into the real estate business in the constituency. With personal assets worth ₹36 crore, he owns Shikar Estate and Developers in Zirakpur and various residential housing projects.

The liquor barons from the district are both from the Congress – party’s fourth-time pick for Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu and Kharar nominee Vijay Kumar Sharma.

Three-time Mohali MLA, Sidhu, 62, who owns assets worth ₹45 crore, is a partner in Unique Wine Company, which controls multiple liquor outlets in the region.

Vijay Kumar Sharma, 61, who is also the chairman of the Mohali District Planning Board has shares in around 15 liquor vends in Mohali and Chandigarh.

A total of 40 candidates will fight the Punjab assembly elections for the three seats in Mohali district. (HT)

Four leave contest

On the last day to withdraw nominations on Friday, three independent candidates from Kharar and another from Dera Bassi backed out from the contest.

The candidates from Kharar are Ravina, Sachin Sharma, and Kulwinder Singh, who said he will be supporting Congress candidate Vijay Kumar Sharma. In Dera Bassi, independent candidate Karam Singh decided not to contest the elections.

