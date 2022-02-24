Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: Stayed within 40-lakh expenditure limit, claim Mohali candidates
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Stayed within 40-lakh expenditure limit, claim Mohali candidates

In fact, according to submissions made with the district electoral officer, the amount spent by any of the 40 candidates in fray from Mohali did not cross ₹23 lakh
Polling for the Punjab polls was held on February 20 after weeks of campaigning. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 02:37 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

The poll expenditure by any party in any of the Mohali’s three assembly constituencies did not cross the 40-lakh limit, if their candidates are to be believed.

In fact, according to submissions made with the district electoral officer, the amount spent by any of the 40 candidates in fray did not cross 23 lakh.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, this year, the poll expenditure limit was increased from 28 lakh to 40 lakh.

But since the election date was announced on January 8, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates were only allowed to hold door-to-door campaigning and election meetings for several weeks until some relaxations were allowed for road shows and rallies.

In all, the 40 candidates in the three constituencies claim to have spent 2.75 crore on campaigning, with Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Dera Bassi candidate Kuljeet Randhawa listing the highest expenses at 23.17 lakh.

Among the major parties, the biggest bill was of 60 lakh, shown by the Congress, with its Mohali candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu’s expenses worth 22.21 lakh topping the chart, followed by Vijay Sharma Tinku (Kharar), who spent 19.17 lakh and Deepinder Singh Dhillon (Dera Bassi) with a spending of 18.75 lakh.

RELATED STORIES

Real estate baron and AAP’S Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh, who is the richest candidate in Punjab, says he spent 22.84 lakh on campaigning, while the party’s face in Dera Bassi Kuljeet Randhawa spent 23.17 lakh.

From the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Dera Bassi candidate NK Sharma led the tally with expenses worth 22.86 lakh, followed by Kharar candidate Ranjit Singh Gill, who showed a spending of 18.39 lakh.

Among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, the highest spender was Sanjeev Khanna, who says he shelled out 14.84 lakh on campaigning in Dera Bassi.

On the independent candidates’ end, the expenses submitted ranged between 10,000 and 6 lakh.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, this year, the poll expenditure limit was increased from ₹28 lakh to ₹40 lakh. (HT)

Congress’ media in-charge Sanjeev Garg said the amount was mostly spent on hoardings, LED vans and mobile vans. “Also, in view of stricter curbs on physical rallies due to Covid-19, most of the candidates spent money on digital and mass media campaigns,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP