Elections / Punjab Assembly Election
punjab assembly election

Rising crime a poll plank for SAD, AAP in Ludhiana

Both Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are alleging that crime rates rose during the Congress regime and several police officials in Ludhiana do nothing as they enjoy political patronage
The ‘rising crime rate’ is becoming a hot poll issue in Ludhiana with both SAD and AAP targeting the Congress. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

The ‘rising crime rate’ is becoming a hot poll issue with those presently in the opposition leaving no stone unturned to target the incumbents for “failing to provide a safe environment” for the residents.

Both Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are alleging that the Ludhiana police department has too many senior officials, who enjoy political patronage, and have been deployed here by creating new posts, whereas the focus should on increasing the number of constabularies.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ludhiana West candidate Gurpreet Singh Gogi said that vehicle-lifting and snatching cases are on the rise and the elected representatives have failed to ensure safety of people.

“These are not random allegations, it is fact. Besides the problem of broken roads and traffic mismanagement, the dwindling law-and-order situation is the main concern among residents. You visit any locality in the West constituency, people will tell you have snatching has become a routine affair. Its often women and young college girls, who fall prey to snatchers. Even visiting the nearby market has become risky,” said Gogi.

Addressing residents of Aggar Nagar on Wednesday, SAD’s Ludhiana West candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “Residents of the city don’t feel safe due to increasing incidents of robberies, snatchings.”

“It is a complete failure on the part of the government. The Congress government has failed to provide a secure environment to the residents,” said Grewal.

He added that safety of citizens, especially of women, will be guaranteed through 24X7 patrolling if the the SAD-BSP government comes into power.

Grewal said the Congress government has “wasted” the last five years. “But the next government led by Sukhbir Singh Badal would ensure 24-hour patrolling and security arrangements will be enhanced for making our people feel safe,” he said.

