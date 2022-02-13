Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Shah, Priyanka, Hema, Kejri to campaign in Punjab on Feb 13
punjab assembly election

Shah, Priyanka, Hema, Kejri to campaign in Punjab on Feb 13

Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwak will campaign in Punjab on Sunday.
Shah will be addressing a rally in Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar the evening. Prior to this, he is also scheduled to address rallies in Ludhiana and Patiala. Malini will address public election rallies in Amritsar West, Amritsar East and Maur in Malwa region
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents

AMRITSAR/CHANDIGARH: With the poll scene heating up in Punjab, Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in Punjab on Sunday.

Shah will be addressing a rally in Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar the evening. Prior to this, he is also scheduled to address rallies in Ludhiana and Patiala. Malini will address public election rallies in Amritsar West, Amritsar East and Maur in Malwa region. Union minister Hardeep Puri will also be present.

Besides, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address corner meetings covering Amritsar North, Amritsar Central, Amritsar East and Amritsar South on Sunday. He will be accompanied by AAP CM face and party candidate from Dhuri Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal, who landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, on Saturday evening, appealed to Punjabis to vote for the AAP to give a stable government.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will land at Bathinda to attend public meeting at Kotkapura at 11am on Sunday. She will have an interaction with women in Dhuri followed by a roadshow in Dera Bassi at 3.30 pm. She will fly back to Delhi from Chandigarh at 6pm, according to a party release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP