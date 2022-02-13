Shah, Priyanka, Hema, Kejri to campaign in Punjab on Feb 13

AMRITSAR/CHANDIGARH: With the poll scene heating up in Punjab, Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in Punjab on Sunday.

Shah will be addressing a rally in Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar the evening. Prior to this, he is also scheduled to address rallies in Ludhiana and Patiala. Malini will address public election rallies in Amritsar West, Amritsar East and Maur in Malwa region. Union minister Hardeep Puri will also be present.

Besides, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address corner meetings covering Amritsar North, Amritsar Central, Amritsar East and Amritsar South on Sunday. He will be accompanied by AAP CM face and party candidate from Dhuri Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal, who landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, on Saturday evening, appealed to Punjabis to vote for the AAP to give a stable government.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will land at Bathinda to attend public meeting at Kotkapura at 11am on Sunday. She will have an interaction with women in Dhuri followed by a roadshow in Dera Bassi at 3.30 pm. She will fly back to Delhi from Chandigarh at 6pm, according to a party release.