punjab assembly election

Shatrughan Sinha on Punjab CM's ‘Bhaiya’ comment: "It hasn't just upset me..."

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, "Being a Bihari Babu, it hasn't just upset me but hurt many people from other states, UP, Bihar & Delhi too."
Shatrughan Sinha, who joined Congress after quitting BJP in 2019, says he is hurt by Channi's statement. (file photo)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 06:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday was the latest leader to criticise Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his “don’t let bhaiyas from UP, Bihar, Delhi enter here” comment that has sparked huge controversy.

"Though, CM, Punjab Charanjit Channi has already clarified and Priyanka Gandhi has already supported the clarification. Public figures must watch their choice of words and language."

"Being a Bihari Babu, it hasn't just upset me but hurt many people from other states, UP, Bihar & Delhi too,” the 76-year-old leader who had joined Congress after quitting BJP in 2019 said.

The Punjab chief minister’s comment has drawn backlash from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also criticised the comments.

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, Channi can be heard saying, "Priyanka is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. She is a Punjabi. Don’t let bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi enter here (Punjab).” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, standing by his side, can be seen smiling and nodding in agreement.

He, however, later issued a clarification that his statement was being misconstrued. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also defended Channi’s statement, accusing the parties of ‘distorting’ his comment.

The controversy came just days before the Punjab polls for 117 assembly seats, which will be held in a single phase on Sunday.

Topics
charanjit singh channi punjab election
