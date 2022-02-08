Sirsa Dera chief gets 21-day furlough, SGPC calls it detrimental to communal harmony

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly objected to the Haryana government’s decision of granting a 21-day furlough to Sirsa dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Dhami said this decision is detrimental to the communal harmony of Punjab and it should be stopped immediately.

The SGPC president said the Sirsa dera head was serving his sentence on serious charges like rapes and murder and he is also directly linked to the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015.

“This person (Gurmeet Ram Rahim) is the murderer of the religious sentiments of Sikhs and sadly the BJP government in Haryana and the Centre is playing a political game together,” said Dhami.

He alleged that the BJP was not shying away from spoiling the atmosphere of the country, especially Punjab, for the purpose of gaining political advantage in the elections.

“On one hand, the Sirsa dera head is being interrogated in the case of sacrilege, and on the other hand, it is not acceptable to pave the way for his release by getting him out of jail. The BJP did not want to see a peaceful Punjab, that is why Ram Rahim has been brought out,” said the SGPC chief.

He added that the Sikh sentiments would never tolerate this and this move will be strongly opposed. Dhami said the Government of India and Haryana should immediately rectify this mistake and also apologise to the Punjabis, especially the Sikhs, for such a mistake.