Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Sirsa Dera chief gets 21-day furlough, SGPC calls it detrimental to communal harmony
punjab assembly election

Sirsa Dera chief gets 21-day furlough, SGPC calls it detrimental to communal harmony

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly objected to the Haryana government’s decision of granting a 21-day furlough to Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Sirsa dera chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, was serving sentence on serious charges and he is also directly linked to the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly objected to the Haryana government’s decision of granting a 21-day furlough to Sirsa dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Dhami said this decision is detrimental to the communal harmony of Punjab and it should be stopped immediately.

The SGPC president said the Sirsa dera head was serving his sentence on serious charges like rapes and murder and he is also directly linked to the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015.

“This person (Gurmeet Ram Rahim) is the murderer of the religious sentiments of Sikhs and sadly the BJP government in Haryana and the Centre is playing a political game together,” said Dhami.

He alleged that the BJP was not shying away from spoiling the atmosphere of the country, especially Punjab, for the purpose of gaining political advantage in the elections.

“On one hand, the Sirsa dera head is being interrogated in the case of sacrilege, and on the other hand, it is not acceptable to pave the way for his release by getting him out of jail. The BJP did not want to see a peaceful Punjab, that is why Ram Rahim has been brought out,” said the SGPC chief.

RELATED STORIES

He added that the Sikh sentiments would never tolerate this and this move will be strongly opposed. Dhami said the Government of India and Haryana should immediately rectify this mistake and also apologise to the Punjabis, especially the Sikhs, for such a mistake.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP