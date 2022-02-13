Sonu Sood adds star power to sister’s poll campaign in Moga

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood is adding star power to the poll campaign of his younger sister Malvika Sood Sachar, who is contesting the Punjab assembly elections from Moga seat on the Congress ticket.

Moga is witnessing a four-cornered contest this time. Besides sitting MLA Harjot Kamal, who moved to the BJP after the Congress denied him the ticket, Malvika is up against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Barjinder Singh Brar, who is trying to reclaim the seat that was won by his father and former cabinet minister Tota Singh in 1997 and 2002, and Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, who is also posing a strong challenge.

Just like her brother, Malvika is known for her philanthropic works in their home town Moga. A qualified computer engineer, she has no political background. To give a fillip to her campaign, Sonu Sood is busy holding public meetings.

Even on Sunday, the narrow and congested roads of Moga were abuzz with slogans as the Bollywood actor arrived here to campaign in various colonies. Showing his connection to the roots, Sonu addressed the residents mostly in Punjabi and sought their blessings for his sister with the promise to develop the segment.

During his speeches, Sonu often improvises movie dialogues. Replying to a query that how he will get development works done, he says: “Kanoon ke hath aur Sonu Sood ki laat bahut lambi hai bhaiya.” However, his fan following is also making it difficult for Sonu to reach the events on time, as he never denies selfies to the fans and always greets the crowds with a smile.

‘Have to enter system’

According to Malvika, she and Sonu had decided that one of them needs to join politics as there are some works that require “power” to get done. “We wanted to upgrade the civil hospital, and even called a team from Mumbai. But due to flaws in the political system, the project never took off. So, we decided to enter the system,” she says.

While addressing a gathering, she tells voters that the brother-sister duo wants to bring change in Moga, and “your vote will become the voice of many people who are in need”.

Calling herself “Moge di dhee” (daughter of Moga), Malvika says: “Some people told me that if you want to join politics, then look for a Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha seat instead of struggling on roads for an MLA’s seat. But I always told them that I am ready to be on the roads for my city, as Moga has not got what it deserves so far.”

‘Hit Moga, Fit Moga’

Referring to his sister, Sonu asks a gathering to choose a “good driver” for Moga, as a good driver will take you to the destination despite any trouble. “I want Moga to become an example for all 117 assembly segments, and show them how people come together for development,” he says.

The actor, who swears by high-intensity workouts, is also inspiring voters with his “Hit Moga, Fit Moga” initiative as part of Malvika’s poll campaign. In an attempt to spread awareness on fitness, Sonu held a seminar in which a number of professional bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts participated. They later took out a road show too.

On his detractors claiming that he would “run back” to Mumbai after the election, Sonu says: “I want to tell them that I am not contesting the election, my sister Malvika is. She was born in Moga, studied in Moga, got married in Moga and is presently living in Moga. Other than that, if anyone wants my help, even people from other parties or other places from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, I will help them.”

