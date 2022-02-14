Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elections / Punjab Assembly Election
punjab assembly election

‘Wanted to offer prayers but…’: In Punjab, PM Modi's swipe at state govt over security breach

Punjab assembly election 2022: Addressing his first rally in the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister promised a ‘Nava Punjab’ if the NDA is voted to power.
PM Narendra Modi at a poll rally in Jalandhar (ANI)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 04:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Addressing his first rally in poll-bound Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking a swipe at the state's Congress government over the January 5 breach in his security, said on Monday he wanted to offer prayers at a temple after today's event, but was told by the police they won't be able to make arrangements for the visit.

“I wanted to offer prayers at Tripurmalini Devi Shaktipeeth after this event, but the adminstration and police said they will not be able to make the arrangements. This is the situation of the government here. But I will surely offer prayers at Shaktipeeth soon,” PM Modi said in Jalandhar, according to news agency ANI.

 

The Prime Minister also praised former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, whose newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting the polls as a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Former CM Amarinder SIngh worked with the Centre according to federalism. The NDA will form govt here, and 'Nava Punjab' will be free from debts,” Modi remarked.

The Jalandhar rally was PM Modi's first in Punjab since the revocation of the controversial central farm laws in November last year. His first rally in the border state post the withdrawal of farm laws was to be held in Ferozepur on January 5; however, it was cancelled after his convoy got stuck on a flyover on the Moga-Ferozepur highway as the route ahead was blocked by farmers protesting against the visit.

The Prime Minister will address two more political gatherings in the state, on February 16 and 17, in Pathankot and Abohar, respectively. Punjab will poll in a single-phase on February 20, while the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

 

