Watch: Sidhu's daughter Rabia says an honest person can't be stopped for long

Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter Rabia Kaur on Friday expressed her views on her father not being chosen as the Congress party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rabia said that maybe the Congress high command had some compulsion while choosing the CM candidate. “I have no say in this but it is good for them,” Rabia said.

“But you can stop an honest man for long,” she said in what is being seen as a reference to her father Navjot Sidhu, who is the Punjab Congress president.

However, Rabia also said that a dishonest man has to eventually stop. Though she did not mention the context of who is a 'dishonest man', it might be hinting towards Charanjit Singh Channi.

Channi, who was appointed as Punjab's chief minister after Captain Amarinder Singh's irksome exit from the Congress last year, has been chosen as the grand old party's CM candidate for the assembly elections.

“It is a decision of Punjab. It is not my decision. I haven't decided. I asked workers, candidates, MLAs, people, the youth of Punjab..what people said has led me to my final decision,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on February 6 as he announced Channi's name for the top post.

However, Channi is currently facing flak from all opposition parties in Punjab over his nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an illegal sand-mining case. Honey's custody has been extended till this Friday and a decision on the same will be taken later in the day.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose hopes of becoming the chief minister have been shattered, hailed the Congress' decision to make Channi as Punjab's CM candidate.

Punjab will witness voting for all 117 assembly constituencies in a single phase on February 20.