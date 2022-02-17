Which terrorist...: AAP responds to Kumar Vishwas' separatist charge on Kejriwal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
It all started when Kumar Vishwas told ANI,"One day he (Arvind Kejriwal) told me that he would either become the chief minister (of Punjab) or the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan)."
Published on Feb 17, 2022
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday hit out at its former leader Kumar Vishwas over a video in which he was heard accusing party convenor Arvind Kejriwal of supporting Khalistani separatists in Punjab.

It all started when Kumar Vishwas told ANI,"One day he (Arvind Kejriwal) told me that he would either become the chief minister (of Punjab) or the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan)."

Hitting out at Vishwas, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, “Kumar Vishwas issued a fake video and said that Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist. Just minutes later, Congress did a press conference and called Kejriwal is a terrorist. After Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did the same thing."

He accused both Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of being in a ‘Jugalbandi’ in labelling Arvind Kejriwal as a terrorist.

“I would like to tell these dishonest forces that the people of Punjab will not be misled by this propaganda. Punjabis know that the dishonest forces just want to conspire to stop an honest Arvind Kejriwal and AAP,” Chadha further said.

Listing out Kejriwal's achievements in Delhi in the fields of education, healthcare, pilgrimage scheme among others, the AAP spokesperson added that which terrorist would do all such things.

“You are the same people who made allegations against Kejriwal before the Delhi assembly elections. All political parties including Prime Minister Modi called him a 'naxalwadi'. But the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply to the BJP and showed that Arvind Kejriwal is a nationalist and not a terrorist,” Chadha also said.

