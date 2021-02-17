IND USA
Elections / Repolling being held at two booths in Mohali Municipal Corporation
Polling staff with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other voting materials at the distribution center at Sports Complex 78 in Mohali, Punjab (File Photo)(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times/For Representational Purposes Only)
Polling staff with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other voting materials at the distribution center at Sports Complex 78 in Mohali, Punjab (File Photo)
elections

Repolling being held at two booths in Mohali Municipal Corporation

  • Tight security arrangements are in place in both the polling booths which fall under Ward No. 10.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:20 PM IST

Repolling is being held on Wednesday in two booths of the Mohali Municipal Corporation in Punjab. The repolling was ordered by the state election commission on Tuesday. The counting for all wards of the Mohali municipal corporation will take place on Thursday, according to a report by PTI.

Tight security arrangements are in place in both the polling booths which fall under Ward No. 10.

Meanwhile, in the counting of votes for polls held in other civic bodies in Punjab, Congress has registered wins in four out of the seven municipal corporations and is leading in rest of three civic bodies. 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils had gone to polls on Sunday.

Congress has recorded wins in Bathinda, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot. It is leading in Batala, Moga and Abohar.

Congress recorded huge wins in Pathankot as well which is considered as a BJP stronghold. Out of 50 wards, Congress has won in 37 wards while the BJP won in 11 wards and Shiromani Akali Dal won 1 seat. Another seat went to an independent candidate.

Congress has managed to win a majority in the municipality for the first time in more than 50 years. The grand old party is also on its way to getting its first mayors in high-stake municipal corporations of Bathinda and Abohar.

A total of 9,222 candidates were in the fray, of which 2,832 were independents, 2,037 from the ruling Congress and 1,569 from the Shiromani Akali Dal. The BJP, AAP and the BSP had fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Congress candidates have also registered wins in Jaitu, Kotkapura, Faridkot, Sangrur and Zirakpur as well.

Topics
municipal elections
