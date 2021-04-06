AIADMK claims Stalin's son Udayanidhi sported party logo while casting vote, files complaint

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday filed a complaint against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for wearing a shirt with a logo of his party while casting his vote in the third phase of elections. Udhayanidhi is the son of DMK chief MK Stalin, who is leading the party in the electoral battle.

The complaint was filed by R M Babu Murugavel, joint secretary of the advocate's wing of the AIADMK.

Udhayanidhi, who is contesting the assembly elections from the Chepauk seat against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate AVA Kasal, appealed to voters to come out and vote.

"I appeal to all to come out and cast their votes," PTI said quoting Udhayanidhi.

On Monday, Murugavel complained to the chief electoral officer alleging Stalin, Udhayanidhi and a few others from DMK were involved in 'distribution of cash' to voters, urging the CEO to cancel their nominations.

"The Election Commission should cancel the candidature of MK Stalin under the plenary powers of the Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution and the Representation of People Act," PTI reported quoting Murugavel.

Earlier in the day, MK Stalin cast his vote at Teynampet, accompanied by wife Durga Stalin and son Udhayanidhi. Stalin told reporters gathered outside the polling booth that he has been receiving reports of high voter turnout throughout the state, adding that all these votes are being cast against the ruling AIADMK.

"I have been getting reports of high voter turnout from across the state. This vote is against the ruling party," said Stalin, according to PTI.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are being held in a single phase on April 6. Polling in the 234 Assembly constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu started at 7am. A total of 3,998 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.