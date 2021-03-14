Tamil Nadu elections: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates
Congress released the first list of 21 candidates for Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri on March 7 announced that the party has reached a seat-sharing pact with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and will contest 25 assembly seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.
Congress also selected the candidature of V Vijayakumar as the party candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari Parliamentary Constituency. The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar in August last year.
The party fielded Durai Chandrasekhar from Ponnen constituency, K Selvaperunthagai from Sriperumbudur constituency, AM Munirathinam from Sholingur constituency, JS Arurnugam from Uthangarai constituency, KI Manirathinam from Kallakurichi constituency, R Mohan Kumaramangalam from Omalur constituency, Thirumagan Evera from Erode (East) constituency, and R Ganesh from Udhagamandalam constituency.
Congress also fielded MRR Radhakrishnan from Vriddhachalam constituency, ST Ramachandran from Aranthangi constituency, S Mangudi from Karaikudi constituency, T Ravichandran from Melur, PSW Madhava Rao from Srivilliputhur constituency, AMSG Ashokan from Sivakasi constituency, RM Karumanickam from Tiruvadana constituency, Urvasi S Amirtharaj from Srivaikuntam constituency, S Palani Nadar from Tenkasi constituency, Ruby R Manoharan from Nanguneri and S Rajeshkumar from Killiyoor constituency.
The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
Ruling AIADMK is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.