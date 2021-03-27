Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / DMK cadres should not use derogatory language when campaigning: MK Stalin
This comes after DMK leader A Raja made a controversial remark about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, comparing him to the DMK chief's slippers.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Ahead of the state Assembly polls, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Saturday asked his party cadres not to use derogatory language while campaigning for election.

"Dear members of the party, I urge you to keep in mind our party tradition and dignity when campaigning among the people. Before success, everyone must remember that the path to success is also important. DMK Cadres should not be emotional and should not use derogatory language when campaigning," Stalin said in a statement.

He further said the leadership of the party will never accept such talks.

Responding to the DMK leader's remarks, the AIADMK has now requested the Election Commission of India to register a case against Raja.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

