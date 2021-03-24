Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / DMK moves Madras HC, seeks to restrain EC from using old EVMs
tamil nadu assembly election

DMK moves Madras HC, seeks to restrain EC from using old EVMs

The opposition party also wanted the court to direct the Returning Officers to count at least 50 per cent of VVPATS, simultaneously.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:45 PM IST
EVM holding boxes are prepared to send to their respective Taluk office in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. (ANI)

The DMK on Wednesday moved the Madras High Court with a plea to restrain the Election Commission from using electronic voting machines that were beyond the expiry period of 15 years, in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The other prayers of the DMK, represented by its Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi, were to provide CCTV live coverage/web-stream during voting in all the polling booths and voting centres, to install jammers at the strong rooms, where EVMs are stored and at the counting centres.

The opposition party also wanted the court to direct the Returning Officers to count at least 50 per cent of VVPATS, simultaneously. After listening to the preliminary arguments by DMK senior counsel P Wilson, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy ordered notice to the EC, returnable by March 29.

It also directed the ECI to convene a meeting with all political parties immediately to identify the critical and vulnerable booths for fixing CCTV cameras for video graphing the polling. The judges also wondered as to whether the EC would eliminate the usage of EVMs, which were more than 15 years old.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Udhaynidhi Stalin blames Centre for delay in construction of AIIMS at Madurai

Under PM Modi, BJP has done a lot for country: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister

We will come back to power with thumping majority: AIADMK's D Jayakumar

In TN manifesto, BJP vows laws on prohibition and forceful conversion

The bench also told the EC to explore whether jammers could be installed around the strong room where the EVMs are stored. When a request was made to count the VVPATs, the same might be allowed as per the rules, it added. The DMK counsel told the judges that the set of prayers were to ensure purity in the election and to uphold the democratic tradition of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu assembly elections tamil nadu assembly dmk evm with vvpat
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP