Dream comes true for fans as Ajith, Vijay turn up for voting in Tamil Nadu

A crowd converged, especially young fans who vied with each other to have a close glimpse of the actor and click selfies.
PTI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Actor Vijay rides a bicycle to the polling booth as he arrives to cast his vote during the assembly elections in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

For Tamil film enthusiasts it was a dream come true-seeing their favourite actors Ajith Kumar and Vijay up close when they turned up for voting on Tuesday for the Assembly election. There was a buzz around the polling booth at upscale Tiruvanmiyur when popular hero Ajith, sporting a mask, arrived with his wife Shalini.

A crowd converged, especially young fans who vied with each other to have a close glimpse of the actor and click selfies. As a fan tried repeatedly to click selfies on his mobile, Kumar quietly snatched his phone and gestured him and others to disperse.

Later, the actor returned the phone to his fan. Policemen, who faced a tough time managing the excited crowd,eventually closed the gate of the polling station and helped the star couple to vote quickly. When Ajith emerged from the booth, the crowd had by then swelled outside, shouted and greeted him by calling him 'Thala' (head) and it turned out to be a herculean task for him and his wife to board their car.

Top star Vijay sprang a surprise on his waiting fans by quietly emerging from his Neelankarai house riding a sleek bicycle while they followed him closely on motorcycles and scooters to the polling station which was close-by. However, the actor picking a bicycle to go to the booth to vote led to speculation in social media.

Several netizens said it was a 'subtle' sign of opposition to rise in fuel prices while his publicist said it was only due to parking problems in the vicinity and nothing else. Vijay-starrer movies over the past few years were particularly known for cocking a snook at the government. Vijay too faced a big turnout of fans who tried to get close, touch and click pictures with him.

At one stage, police had to chase them away by using "mild force". While returning home, much to the joy of fans, Vijay chose to ride pillion on a supporter's scooter.

