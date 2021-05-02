Early trends show DMK-led alliance ahead in Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was leading on 116 seats in Tamil Nadu while All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on 79 as per the Election Commission website at 12.10pm. The Congress, a DMK ally, was leading on 13 seats in the state, where 118 is the halfway mark.

Chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami (AIADMK), opposition leader M K Stalin (DMK), and ministers S P Velumani, C Vijayabhaskar, and state Bharatiya Janata Party head L Murugan were among those leading in their constituencies.

Ministers D Jayakumar, and Mafoi Pandiarajanare were trailing. It was a neck-and-neck fight between Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and Congress’s Mayura Jayakumar in Coimbatore South. Haasan took the lead when postal counting began. But Jayakumar went ahead later. Currently, Haasan, who is making his electroal debut, is leading.

Exit polls predicted a sweep for the DMK-led alliance.

