Tamil Nadu CM-designate MK Stalin (File Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Governor appoints DMK chief Stalin as chief minister of Tamil Nadu

Earlier in the day, MK Stalin, now officially the chief minister-designate, met governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake claim to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 9am on May 7 at the Raj Bhavan.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 09:50 PM IST

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has appointed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin as the chief minister of the southern state, the Raj Bhavan announced on Wednesday.

“Thiru MK Stalin called in the honourable governor of Tamil Nadu today at Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter intimating his election as the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Legislature Party,” the Raj Bhavan noted in a press release. “The honourable governor of Tamil Nadu appointed him as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the ministry and to have a swearing-in ceremony on May 7, 2021, at 9am at Raj Bhavan, Chennai,” it further said.

Also Read | DMK's Stalin stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu

Earlier in the day, Stalin, who is now officially the Tamil Nadu chief minister-designate, met governor Purohit to stake claim to form the government after leading the DMK-led coalition to a comprehensive win in the recently held assembly elections in the state, which took place in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes for all 234 assembly constituencies took place on May 2, with the DMK-led alliance winning 159 seats, well ahead of the majority mark of 118. The party alone won 133 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu polls: DMK sun rises again

Stalin, a former deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, will become its eighth chief minister, once he is sworn-in on Friday. The 68-year-old is the son of former five-term chief minister, the late M Karunanidhi, and succeeded Karunanidhi as only the second president of the DMK after his demise in August 2018.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a low-key event due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement after the DMK’s win, Stalin thanked people for the decisive mandate. “I’d be truthful for you; I’d work for you. My thoughts and deeds for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said, calling the party’s win a “reward for 50 years of work.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Stalin led the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), of which the DMK is a constituent, to victory in 38 out of 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.

