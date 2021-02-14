PM Modi lauds Tamil Nadu farmers for record food grain production, judicious use of water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the farmers of Tamil Nadu on Sunday for record food grain production and also lauded their judicious use of water resources. “We have to do whatever we can to conserve water,” he told farmers and urged them to always remember the mantra of 'per drop, more crop'.

Speaking at the inauguration of key projects at an event in Chennai, Modi said this year's budget has once again showcased the reform commitment of the government and special importance has been given to develop India's coastal areas.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the provisions for the fishermen community in the budget presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for the upcoming fiscal. “ In the budget, there are provisions to ensure extra credit mechanisms for fishermen. Infrastructure related to fishing is being upgraded. Modern fishing harbours will come up in 5 centres, including Chennai,” he said at the event.

For sea-weed cultivation, a multi-purpose seaweed park will come up in Tamil Nadu, Modi added.

Talking about the longstanding problems of fishermen, PM Modi assured that his government is committed to protect their rightful interests in Sri Lanka. “Over 1600 fishermen have been released during our tenure. Currently, there's no Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody. Similarly, 313 boats have also been released and we're working for the return of all other boats.”

As he inaugurated multiple infra projects, Modi said that the world is looking at India with great enthusiasm and positivity. “This is going to be India's decade,” he said and lauded the hard work and strength of 130 crore Indians for the achievement. He assured that the government is committed to doing everything possible to support this search of aspiration and inspiration.