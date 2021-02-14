PM Modi hands over Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army in Chennai

The Prime Minister handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army at Chennai on Sunday. It is an indigenously designed tank which has been developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions. Several medium and small industries have also participated in the process of building the main battle tank. The development of this tank is being seen as a step towards achieving self-reliance in India's defence production abilities.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane pic.twitter.com/XpYrM2ZLXB — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

PM Modi was joined with Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit and Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O. Paneerselvam at the event an Chennai. Paneerselvam while addressing the gathering said that the inauguration of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I shows how the AIADMK is working with the Centre to develop Tamil Nadu. He said that he heard the PM's speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and said that it reflects the concern the prime minister has for the people of Tamil Nadu as well as the entire nation.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II extension and launched the project for railway electrification of a single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur. The Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II line connects north Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station. He also inaugurated the railway line connecting Chennai Beach to Atipattu. This project has costed close to ₹300 crores and aims to facilitate travel between Chennai and Thiruvallur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Tamil Nadu and Kerala to inaugurate several projects which are a part of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat drive. He also laid the foundation stone for the rebuilding and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System which remains vital for the farming purposes in delta districts and cost approximately ₹2,640 crores. He laid the foundation for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras which will be built in Thaiyur.



