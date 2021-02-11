Polling hours to be extended by 1 hr in Tamil Nadu assembly elections: CEC Arora

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said on Thursday voting time will be extended by one hour due to social distancing norms and polling stations will be increased by 25,000 during the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Some parties recommended that polling hours should be extended. So, due to social distancing norms, we have decided to extend the polling time by an hour. Details will be divulged when we actually announce the elections,” Arora said while addressing a press conference in Chennai.

Elections in Tamil Nadu will take place in April this year for the 234 assembly constituencies. The top contenders for this year are the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) and the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). Tamil Nadu assembly tenure is due to expire on May 24, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Assembly tenure due to expire on May 24,2021. Elections are due for 234 Assembly constituencies; General: 188, SC: 44 & ST: 02. Election Commission committed to COVID- safe elections with special focus on participation of new voters & women: Sunil Arora, CEC pic.twitter.com/lpOmFU2Rd3 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021





Arora also said the Election Commission (EC) was committed towards Covid-19 safe polls and that special focus was being placed on the participation of women and new voters. A report has been sought from the additional secretary (home and finance) with regard to enforcements, Arora said and expressed displeasure with the state’s excise department. Special expenditure observers will be deployed this time apart from the existing observers to monitor the use of inducements during the elections, he said.

Arora, along with election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, is on a five-day visit to the southern part of India to interact with poll officials, civil and police officers to take stock of poll preparedness in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The top brass of the commission has already completed its visit to Tamil Nadu and will be in Puducherry on February 12 and Kerala on February 13 and 14.