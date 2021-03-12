Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Tamil Nadu assembly elections: AMMK releases third list of candidates for April 6 polls
Tamil Nadu assembly elections: AMMK releases third list of candidates for April 6 polls

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:35 PM IST
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said that he will file a complaint before the Election Commission regarding non-registration of votes in the polling booths(PTI File Photo)

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, led by expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's nephew T T V Dhinakaran, on Friday released the third list of 130 candidates for next month's Assembly elections, taking its number to 195.

AMMK's allies include Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and they have been allotted six and three seats, respectively.

On Friday, Dhinakaran released the candidates for 130 seats, adding to the 65 he has already named.

The party chief is contesting from Kovilpatti against local AIADMK strongman and Information Minister Kadambur Raju.

Single phase polls to a total of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 6.

The party also named nominees to nine seats in the neighbouring union territory of Puducherry, which will also go to polls on April 6.

