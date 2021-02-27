Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Tamil Nadu assembly elections: PMK to contest 23 seats in alliance with AIADMK
Tamil Nadu assembly elections: PMK to contest 23 seats in alliance with AIADMK

Single phase elections to the 234 member assembly in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6.
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:31 PM IST
AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said his party and PMK have decided to face the ensuing polls as allies. PTI file photo

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday clinched a seat-sharing deal with ally PMK for the April 6 Assembly elections, allotting the S Ramadoss-headed party 23 seats.

AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said his party and PMK have decided to face the ensuing polls as allies. "As per the agreement reached between AIADMK and PMK, 23 seats have been allotted to PMK," in the ruling party-led alliance, he said in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and PMK Youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule of assembly polls for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala on Friday. Single phase elections to the 234 member assembly in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6.

