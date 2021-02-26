Tamil Nadu Election Date 2021: Voting on April 6, results to be out on May 2

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, which will see the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state’s ruling AIADMK contesting together against the Congress-DMK combine.

The single-phase elections to 38 districts will be held on April 6 and the results will be announced on May 2.

Election to the vacant seat of 39, Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency will also be conducted simultaneously along with the Assembly elections on April 6, the EC announced.

Here is the full schedule of elections in Tamil Nadu:

Issue of notification- March 12

Last date of nomination - March 19

Scrutiny of nomination - March 20

Last date of withdrawal - March 22

Date of polling - April 6

Results to be announced - May 2

These will be the first assembly polls in the southern state to be held after the demise of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader J Jayalalithaa, who passed away in December 2016, just months after winning the re-election earlier that year. In the 2016 assembly elections, Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK became the first party to be re-elected since 1984, winning 136 of the southern state’s 234 assembly constituencies. Though the party crossed the majority mark of 117, its tally was 14 short of what it won in 2011. The late M Karunanidhi-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, meanwhile, nearly tripled its tally, going from 31 to 98.

The 2016 assembly elections also turned out to be the last contested by both Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. While Jayalalithaa passed away in December that year, Karunanidhi breathed his last in August 2018.

Edapaddi K Palaniswami is the current chief minister of Tamil Nadu and O Pannerselvam, who filled in for Jayalalithaa several times, is his deputy. VK Sasikala, another close aide of Jayalalithaa, was recently released from jail after completing her sentence in a corruption case. The DMK, meanwhile, is now headed by Karunanidhi’s son, MK Stalin.

In the 2019 general elections, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. Of these, the DMK was victorious on 24 and the Congress on eight. The six remaining seats were won by their allies in the UPA.

