Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins for 234 seats, DMK eyes victory
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami after casting his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in Salem, on April 6 (PTI File Photo)
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami after casting his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in Salem, on April 6 (PTI File Photo)
Live

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins for 234 seats, DMK eyes victory

Catch Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates and latest news here on Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:47 AM IST

The much-anticipated vote counting for the high-stake assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, along with four other states and one union territory, is all set to begin at 8am on Sunday (May 2), with the assurance of adherence to appropriate coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols.

In Tamil Nadu, the assembly polls will be the first in the absence of two towering leaders of the state and former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling on April 6. The state has 234 constituencies.

While ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) made a determined bid to retain power, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance campaigned hard to oust it. DMK has been out of power since 2011. Makkal Needhi Maiam has also made efforts to put up a strong fight. Several ccother parties were also in the fray.

The AIADMK-led alliance includes BJP and Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

In Puducherry, the counting of votes is likely to take place in batches. The results will decide the fate of 324 candidates. The battle is seen mainly between NDA and Congress-DMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the fray.

Follow all the updates here:

Netaji Indoor Stadium getting ready for the counting of votes of the West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Netaji Indoor Stadium getting ready for the counting of votes of the West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
elections

Counting of votes begins for assembly elections in four states, one UT

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Given the scale of these assembly election results, the outcome of the polls is likely to have implications for politics at a national level. The EC guaranteed that all necessary precautions and safety measures will be undertaken during the vote-counting process, keeping the raging pandemic in mind.
Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of counting of votes of the Kerala Assembly election, in Ernakulam district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of counting of votes of the Kerala Assembly election, in Ernakulam district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

Will LDF secure another term in Kerala? Assembly election results to be out soon

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • The counting is taking place amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic and Kerala is among the top states that are reporting the surge in Covid-19 cases.
West Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee eyes another term, BJP also confident of win
West Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee eyes another term, BJP also confident of win
west bengal assembly election

Bengal poll results live: Very early leads in, TMC ahead in 1 seat, BJP in 3

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:43 AM IST
  • West Bengal Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting across all 294 seats across the state has begun. Follow latest updates on West Bengal poll results here
Officials wait for their turn to undergo Covid-19 test ahead of the counting of votes. (PTI Photo)
Officials wait for their turn to undergo Covid-19 test ahead of the counting of votes. (PTI Photo)
assam assembly election

Assam Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begin in Assam

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Assam to find out who will lead the charge for the next 5 years as counting of votes to begin shortly.
A health worker sanitizes a voting counting centre on the eve of counting day of Kerala Assembly Polls in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
A health worker sanitizes a voting counting centre on the eve of counting day of Kerala Assembly Polls in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala election results 2021: Early leads show LDF ahead in five seats

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Catch Kerala Election Results LIVE Updates here on Hindustan Times
Election Results 2021: Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry assembly elections began at 8am amid tight security.(ANI Twitter)
Election Results 2021: Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry assembly elections began at 8am amid tight security.(ANI Twitter)
elections

Election Results 2021 LIVE: TMC leads as postal ballots counting underway in WB

By Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates and Latest News: After a high-octane election campaign in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry, counting of votes has begun. Results for all four states and the UT are expected to pour in from 5pm.
The counting of votes will begin at 8am on Sunday.(PTI Photo) (PTI)
The counting of votes will begin at 8am on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
elections

Counting in Covid cloud for today’s Verdict 2021

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 06:47 AM IST
  • Besides Bengal, opinion poll projections for other states have largely been along expected lines in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
According to the officials, over a 100 FIRs have also been registered for Covid norms’ violations during poll events in West Bengal since April 21. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
According to the officials, over a 100 FIRs have also been registered for Covid norms' violations during poll events in West Bengal since April 21. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

TMC got 67 notices, BJP 59 for violation of Covid-19 protocols: Data

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 12:52 AM IST
  • According to the EC data, seen by HT, of the 178 notices issued to political parties, 67 were sent to the TMC, followed by 59 to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Results of the assembly elections held over the past month in the four states and one union territory will be announced on May 2. (Ashok Bhaumik / PTI)
Results of the assembly elections held over the past month in the four states and one union territory will be announced on May 2. (Ashok Bhaumik / PTI)
elections

Assembly elections 2021: 200% increase in halls for counting amid Covid-19

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 08:24 PM IST
"The counting will take place at 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 elections, this amounts to more than 200 per cent increase in counting halls. This is in view of the commission’s directions on Covid safety measures and guidelines...," a press release read.
A counting agent is being tested at a vote counting centre in Siliguri, West Bengal.(AFP)
A counting agent is being tested at a vote counting centre in Siliguri, West Bengal.(AFP)
elections

Assembly elections 2021 results date and time: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Assembly elections 2021 results: In the last few days, all counting agents have been tested for Covid-19 as the Election Commission has made negative test report mandatory to enter the counting halls on May 2.
Voters standing in a queue showing their voter IDs to cast vote in Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election, in Mathura on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Voters standing in a queue showing their voter IDs to cast vote in Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election, in Mathura on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
elections

Supreme Court allows UP panchayat polls counting, no victory rallies permitted

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The State Election Commission assured the Supreme Court that all Covid-related guidelines will be followed during the counting of votes for UP panchayat polls and no victory procession will be allowed.
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally in Nagaon district of Assam on March 22. (File photo)
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally in Nagaon district of Assam on March 22. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Enthused by exit polls, BJP says will win nearly 85 seats in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 04:59 PM IST
BJP Assam president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said party’s findings are based on what workers have calculated and there could be some difference in the actual outcome
File photo: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin. (PTI)
File photo: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin. (PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Exit polls give Stalin a clear majority in Tamil Nadu; a clean sweep to NDA in Puducherry

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The DMK expects more seats than what is projected in the exit polls. “We don’t rely on exit polls,” said DMK organising secretary R S Bharathy.
An election rally in West Bengal. (AP File Photo )
An election rally in West Bengal. (AP File Photo)
elections

EC asks Madras High court to stop media from reporting judges’ ‘oral comments’

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 11:37 AM IST
  • The EC has been facing flak for allowing political parties to hold election rallies in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, where supporters turned up in huge numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP disses exit poll predictions on Bengal, accepts those on Assam

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Exit polls predict West Bengal may be too close to call; suggest a sweep for the DMK in Tamil Nadu; LDF’s return to power in Kerala; win for the National Democratic Alliance in Puducherry; and say the party is likely to return to power in Assam
