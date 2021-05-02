Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins for 234 seats, DMK eyes victory
The much-anticipated vote counting for the high-stake assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, along with four other states and one union territory, is all set to begin at 8am on Sunday (May 2), with the assurance of adherence to appropriate coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols.
In Tamil Nadu, the assembly polls will be the first in the absence of two towering leaders of the state and former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.
The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling on April 6. The state has 234 constituencies.
While ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) made a determined bid to retain power, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance campaigned hard to oust it. DMK has been out of power since 2011. Makkal Needhi Maiam has also made efforts to put up a strong fight. Several ccother parties were also in the fray.
The AIADMK-led alliance includes BJP and Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).
In Puducherry, the counting of votes is likely to take place in batches. The results will decide the fate of 324 candidates. The battle is seen mainly between NDA and Congress-DMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the fray.
MAY 02, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Early leads from Tamil Nadu
MAY 02, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Counting of votes to begin at 8am
- The counting is taking place amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic and Kerala is among the top states that are reporting the surge in Covid-19 cases.
- West Bengal Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting across all 294 seats across the state has begun. Follow latest updates on West Bengal poll results here
- Catch Kerala Election Results LIVE Updates here on Hindustan Times
- Besides Bengal, opinion poll projections for other states have largely been along expected lines in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
- According to the EC data, seen by HT, of the 178 notices issued to political parties, 67 were sent to the TMC, followed by 59 to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- The EC has been facing flak for allowing political parties to hold election rallies in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, where supporters turned up in huge numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic.