TN polls: Clad in PPE kit, Covid-19 positive Kanimozhi cast vote in Chennai

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission had earlier designated one hour between 6 pm and 7 pm to allow Covid positive patients to exercise their right to vote.
ANI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 09:44 PM IST
"I tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, I was advised to isolate. Have been receiving medical care in a hospital," said DMK MP Kanimozhi, (ANI Photo)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP K Kanimozhi, who has tested positive for Covid-19, on Tuesday cast her vote for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections while wearing a Personal protective equipment (PPE) kit. The DMK leader voted at a polling station in Mylapore.

"I tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, I was advised to isolate. Have been receiving medical care in a hospital. I thank all those who have sent me messages and expressed concern for my well-being," the DMK leader had tweeted on Monday.

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission had earlier designated one hour between 6 pm and 7 pm to allow Covid positive patients to exercise their right to vote. The number of polling stations was also increased to 88,937.

Tamil Nadu went to polls on Tuesday in a single phase and recorded a voter turnout of 67.64 per cent.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a fierce battle between arch-rivals All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and MK Stalin-led DMK. DMK, which has been out of power since 2011 in the state, is in a head-to-head battle with the ruling AIADMK in nearly 130 constituencies.

AIADMK contested the elections in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). PMK and BJP contested in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly while the AIADMK fielded its candidates for the rest of the seats.

While the DMK allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

