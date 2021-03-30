Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Vote for BJP is vote to solve long-standing issue of Tamil Nadu, says PM Modi
tamil nadu assembly election

Vote for BJP is vote to solve long-standing issue of Tamil Nadu, says PM Modi

"Vote for BJP is vote to solve long-standing issue of the state," he also said during the public meeting.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 02:29 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi said in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme that it was a matter of pride that the world’s largest vaccination drive is underway in India.pti(MINT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, saying his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on the basis of "development agenda" but leaders of the opposition parties are focused on "dynasty agenda”. PM Modi also said opposition parties don't have anything positive to offer. "In their speeches, all they do is demean others and spread lies," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in support of the candidates contesting from the southern state.

PM Modi also said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family is "seeking vote based on our solid agenda of all-round development inspired by the ideas of 'Amma' Jayalalithaa and MGR." "Vote for the BJP is a vote to solve long-standing issue of the state," he also said during the public meeting.

"We want to promote Tamil culture. We are promoting technical and medical education and if possible we will do it local language," PM Modi told the crowd.

He was speaking at Dharapuram in the Tirupur district where the BJP's state president, L Murugan, is contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The BJP is contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 in alliance with the AIADMK, which is in a direct contest with the DMK.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DMK's A Raja apologises for remarks against Tamil Nadu CM

Stalin asks Rahul to forge TN-like front against BJP at national level

'Oust RSS, BJP from TN first, then from Centre': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi slams AIADMK govt in Tamil Nadu in Chennai rally
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP