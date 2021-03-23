Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / We will come back to power with thumping majority: AIADMK's D Jayakumar
tamil nadu assembly election

We will come back to power with thumping majority: AIADMK's D Jayakumar

"We will win with thumping majority. There is no doubt that we will come back to power," Jayakumar told ANI while holding a roadshow in his Royapuram constituency.
ANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance will win the Assembly polls in the state with a thumping majority, claimed Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Monday.

"We will win with thumping majority. There is no doubt that we will come back to power," Jayakumar told ANI while holding a roadshow in his Royapuram constituency.

Ruling AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu assembly elections
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP