Tripura election: BJP releases first list of 48 candidates, Congress names 17

Ahead of the 60-member Tripura assembly election on February 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of 48 candidates, while the Congress announced a list of 17 candidates. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has been nominated as a BJP candidate from Town Bordowali. The party has also fielded union minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded its leader Sudip Roy Barman to contest from Agartala.

In 2018, the BJP first formed the government in the state - ending the CPI(M)'s 20-year reign. This year, the CPI(M) is contesting the state elections in alliance with the Congress.

Here is a list of candidates and their constituencies announced by BJP:

Manik Saha - Town Bordowali Swapna Majumdar - Rajnagar (SC) Gautam Sarkar - Belonia Pramod Reang - Santirbazar Dipayan Choudhury - Hrishyamukh Mailaphru Mog - Manu (ST) Sankar Roy - Sabroom Patal Kanya Jamatia - Ampinagar (ST) Ranjit Das - Amarpur Bikas Chakma - Raima Valley (ST) Manoj Kanti Deb - Kamalpur Swapna Das Paul - Surma (SC) Suchitra Debbarma - Ambassa (ST) Shambhu Lal Chakma - Chawamanu (ST) Bhagban Chandra Das - Pabiachhara (SC) Sudhangshu Das - Fatikroy (SC) Tinku Roy - Chandipur Sushanta Chowdhury - Majishpur Rebati Mohan Das - Pratapgarh Minarani Sarkar - Badharghat Antara Deb Sarkar - Kamalasagar Sushanta Deb - Bishalgarh Himani Debbarma - Golaghati (ST) Jishnu Debbarma - Charilam (ST) Taffajal Hossain - Boxanagar Kishor Barman - Nalchar (SC) Debabrata Bhattacharjee - Sonamura Pratima Bhowmik - Bhanpur Subrato Majumdar - Khowai Pinaki Das Chowdhury - Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Kalyani Roy - Teliamura Ram Pada Jamatia - Bagma (ST) Pranajit Singha Roy - Radhakishorepur Abhisekh Debroy - Matarbari Jitendra Majumdar - Kakraban-Salgarh (SC) Ratan Lal Nath - Mohanpur Krishnadhan Das - Bamutia (SC) Dilip Kumar Das - Barjala (SC) Ratan Chakraborty - Khayerpur Surajit Datta - Ramnagar Rajiv Bhattacharjee - Banamalipur Moboshar Ali - Kailashahar Dilip Tanti - Kadamtala-Kurti Jadab Lal Nath - Bagbassa Biswabandhu Sen - Dharamnagar Malina Debnath - Jubarajnagar Binay Bhushan Das - Panisagar Santana Chakma - Pencharthal (ST)

Here is a list of candidates and their constituencies announced by Congress:

Prasanta Sen Choudhury - Mohanpur Sista Mohan Das - Barjala (SC) Sudip Roy Barman - Agartala Ashish Kumar Saha - Town Bordowali Gopal Roy - Banamalipur Keshav Sarkar - Majlishpur Raj Kumar Sarkar - Badharghat (SC) Susanta Chakraborty - Suryamaninagar Ashok Debbarma - Charilam (ST) Ashok Kumar Baidya - Teliamura Titan Pal - Radhakishorepur Pranajit Roy - Matarbari Rubi Gope - Kamalpur Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl - Karmachara (ST) Satyaban Das - Pabiachhara (SC) Birajit Sinha - Kailashahar Chayan Bhattacharjee - Dharmanagar