UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav dismisses opinion polls on TV as ‘opium polls’

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday dismissed opinion polls as “opium polls” days after his party on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking an immediate ban on airing them on television channels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav made the comment at a Republic Day function in Lucknow.

On Sunday, SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel wrote to the ECI seeking the ban ahead of the February-March polls in the state. Patel said the opinion polls were misleading the voters. “...it is also an open violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for elections...So for the free, fair, fearless polls, it is necessary to ban opinion polls on the television news channel with an immediate effect,” said Patel.

SP’s alliance partner, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), on Tuesday also urged the ECI to ban all types of opinion polls. In a memorandum to the chief electoral officer, RLD leader Anil Dubey said news channels were showing opinion polls after the commission issued the poll schedule and called them unfair. “The opinion polls are creating confusion among voters and this may affect their capacity to vote independently and they violate model code of conduct.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In October, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) asked the ECI to ban opinion polls for six months while calling them sponsored. “One should not fall into the trap of pre-poll surveys shown by the media. Contrary to the surveys projected in Bengal, the election results surprised everyone and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government was formed,” Mayawati said at an event in Lucknow.

Also Read: Yogi jabs Oppn for doing little when in power, gearing up for election

SP spokesman Abdul Hafiz Gandhi questioned what is the point in having elections if TV channels are issuing verdicts. “The credibility of such surveys has been under suspicion.”

TV channels are allowed to run opinion polls ahead of the elections. But exit polls conducted after polling are not allowed till the voting is over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly are scheduled to be held across seven phases from February 10. The election results will be declared on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON