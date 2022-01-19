Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, joins BJP; says PM Modi always inspired her

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav on Wednesday joined the BJP in New Delhi delivering a major blow to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. The BJP-SP rivalry reached a notch higher with the BJP now poaching a family member of the Yadav family in a tit-for-tat move to counter Samajwadi Party's poaching of BJP's ministers. Akhilesh Yadav is not even successful in his family, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said as he welcomed ‘Mulayam Singh Ji’s choti bahu' into the BJP fold.

"Despite being the bahu of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav expressed her opinions on several issues from time to time. We used to feel she is part of the BJP family," Keshav Maurya said. "Akhilesh is not even successful in his family. As a Chief minister also, he has remained unsuccessful," the deputy CM said.

"During Akhilesh Yadav's rule in Uttar Pradesh, western UP was under Azam Khan. There was no safety," Swatantra Dev, UP BJP chief who was also present at the event, said.

Aparna Yadav thanked PM Modi and the party and said PM Modi's ideologies always inspired her as she also believes in Nation first idea.

That Aparna Yadav would be joining the BJP was being speculated for the past few days. On Tuesday, Aparna flew to Delhi and was supposed to meet BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday before officially joining the BJP.

Aparna is not new in politics as she had contested in the 2017 assembly election and was defeated by Rita Bahuguna. This time too, Aparna is eyeing to contest from Lucknow Cantt seat from where sitting BJP MLA Rita Bahuguna wants his son to be fielded.