uttar pradesh assembly election

As UP begins 1st phase polling, PM Modi urges voters to keep state riot-free

UP Assembly election 2022: Addressing a poll rally in Saharanpur, Modi applauded the zeal of voters turning out to exercise their franchise in the cold.
PM Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Saharanpur on Thursday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 12:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters to keep Uttar Pradesh riot-free, send criminals to jails and ensure that women can live without fear.

Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, Modi applauded the zeal of voters turning out to exercise their franchise in the cold. Voting for the first phase of Assembly election in 58 seats is underway. 

As many as 623 candidates are in fray in this phase that mostly comprise the farmer-dominated western part of the state.

“Some constituencies in western UP are voting in the first phase. I'm glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters. The BJP UP's 'ghoshna patra' is a resolution for welfare,” he said.

Modi said it is very important to have a BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh to ensure small farmers keep on availing benefits of PM Kisan Yojana.

He added Modi said the government is working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers. “To tackle the ups and downs of sugar market, sugarcane will also be used to produce ethanol. 12,000 crore received from sugarcane-based ethanol, which is providing safety to sugarcane farmers,” he said at the gathering.

Topics
up election
